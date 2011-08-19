The Complete Guide To What's Killing Hedge Funds And What's Working For Them

Courtney Comstock

Hedge funds with long exposure to the equity market (generally long/short managers) are getting crushed right now. 

Investors have faith they’ll bounce back later in the year, but that’s assuming they change course in their investments or the market gets comfortable with what’s going on in Europe, for one.

We rounded up the hedge fund managers that are standing out in the recent volatile environment, whether its for performing well or poorly.

Here’s what’s happening.

John Paulson

Invested in: Gold, Citigroup, Anadarko, Transocean, Hartford Financial are his top long holdings as of June 2011. Paulson has a lot of market exposure which is why his performance is so bad right now.

Performance: -34% YTD in the Advantage Plus portfolio; around -21% YTD in the Advantage portfolio

Stephen Peak

Invested in: Long/short equity

Returns: -32.46% YTD through August 5th in the Henderson European Absolute Return fund. A big reversal from last year when he was up 25%.

Julian Barnett

Invested in: Financials (word is Lloyds)

Returns: -25.44% YTD through August 5th in the Ridley Park Paragon fund

Paul Ruddock

Invested in: Financials

Returns: -15.8% YTD through August 5th in the UK Equity fund

Russell Clark at Horseman Capital

Invested in: Estee Lauder, McDonalds, Abercrombie and Fitch, Coca Cola, and Colgate were his top long holdings as of June 30th 2011.

Returns: -5.74% YTD

Michael Hintz

Invested in: We're guessing he's probably shorting European bank stocks, betting against the debt of European companies in sectors such as cyclicals and telecoms, and utilities, because they would be hurt by austerity measures taken by indebted governments.

Returns: +1.64% in July, +4.71% YTD in CQS's Credit Long-Short fund.

Brevan Howard

Invested in: Macro funds like Brevan Howard's were likely betting that Sovereign interest rates would go up and bonds would go down and shorting the Euro dollar while going long LIBOR.

Performance: +11% YTD in the Master (macro) fund, which is managed by founder Alan Howard and 50+ portfolio managers; +8% through August

Pedro de Noronha

Invested in: He says he's never been more defensively positioned than he is now, apart from early 2008.

Returns: +7.1% YTD

Chase Coleman

Invested in: Yandex, Liberty Global, (probably) Facebook, Netflix and Amazon were his top long holdings as of June 30 2011. But his is a long/short tech fund, so he probably had a number of profitable shorts on too.

Returns: around +30% YTD through July

(But 2011 hasn't been a totally winning year for the tech manager - he was a big investor in Longtop Financial, a Chinese stock disaster. And he's lost money since June, when he was up 34.5% YTD.)

John Thaler

Invested in: Sina Corp, Baidu, Priceline, Wynn Resorts, and Netflix are his top long holdings as of June 30 2011. But his is a long/short tech fund, so he probably had a number of profitable shorts on too.

Returns: +32.5% YTD through July

How are they doing it?

