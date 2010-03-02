12 Huge Bets Hedge Funds Are Making Right Now

Hedge fund managers agreed on a couple of trends last quarter:
- Gold and
- Financials
The big managers flocked to gold and bank holding companies in Q4 2009.
Q4 isn’t exactly right now, but it’s the latest data we have on what hedge funds are up to.
(Percentages are based on holdings listed in the fund’s Q4 13F reports and Marketfolly’s reporting.)
We know from a recent article in the WSJ that hedge funds gathered for an idea dinner to discuss shorting the Euro en masse.
Shorting the Euro are:
- Soros Fund Management
- SAC Capital
Beyond these big names, numbers out of the CME show that net bearishness towards the Euro has never been higher.
This is a merger-arb bet based on Exxon's coming acquisition of the natural-gas shale company.
- Paulson & Co invested 2.35% of their total funds in this brand new position last month.
- Eton Park had 1.3% of their funds invested in XTO
- Harbinger invested 2.2% of their total funds in US Airways in Q4.
- Appaloosa had less than 1% of their fund invested in US Airways.
- Paulson had less than 1% of his fund invested in Kraft in Q4.
- Berkshire Hathaway invested 6.5% in Kraft last quarter.
- Eton Park had 3.5% of their funds invested in Pfizer.
- Paulson had 1.4% invested in Pfizer last quarter.
- Blue Ridge invested 3.93% of their fund invested in Pfizer.
- Shumway Capital had 4.1% of their fund invested.
- Pfizer was Greenlight's second biggest holding last quarter. They had 9.65% of their fund invested in the pharmaceutical company.
- Paulson upped his stake in Citigroup last quarter. Citigroup is now 8.47% of Paulson's total holdings.
- Eton Park had 4.5% of their fund invested in Citigroup.
- Soros had 3.5% of his fund invested in Citigroup.
- Citigroup was Third Point's second largest holding last quarter. Dan Loeb had 8.9% of his fund invested.
- Appaloosa was 19.2% invested in Citigroup.
- Paulson had 2.39% of his funds invested in Wells Fargo. (It's a brand new position last month.)
- Lone Pine had 3.02% invested in Wells Fargo at the end of last quarter.
- Berkshire Hathaway was 14.9% invested in Wells Fargo
- Shumway Capital was 5.3% invested in the bank.
- Eton Park was 2.2% invested in Wells Fargo
- Appaloosa had 12.46% invested in Wells Fargo
- Paulson has 2.8% of his fund invested in JPM.
- JPM was Lone Pine's biggest investment last quarter. 7.43% of their fund was invested in the bank.
- Shumway Capital had 3.7% invested in JPM.
- Eton Park had 10.5% of their fund invested in JPM.
- JPM was Blue Ridge's biggest holding. The fund is 6.78% invested in the bank.
- Paulson & Co had just .6% of their total funds invested in CIT Group. (It's a brand new position last quarter.)
- Eton Park was 1% invested in CIT Group.
- Icahn invested 9.32% in CIT Group last quarter.
- Greenlight was 6.25% invested in CIT group last quarter.
- Third Point was 5.2% invested in CIT Group.
- Gold is Paulson's biggest bet right now. 17.07% of Paulson & Co is in SPDR Gold Trust.
- Soros was the 4th largest shareholder in SPDR last quarter. His fund is 7.5% invested in SPDR.
- Harbinger invested 3% of their funds invested in SPDR
- Brevan Howard had 4.8% of their fund invested in SPDR last quarter.
- Eton Park has 4.2% of their fund invested in gold.
- Paulson has dedicated 11.49% of his fund to investments in the bank.
- Eton Park is 11% invested in Back of America
- Brevan Howard was 3.2 % invested in BAC.
- BAC was Appaloosa's biggest holding last quarter. The fund had 20.4% of their fund in the bank.
- Lone Pine was 2.4% invested in BAC in Q4.
- BAC was Shumway Capital's biggest holding last quarter. 5.97% was invested in the bank.
- Third Point had 7% invested in BAC last quarter.
Goldman's David Kostin highlights how hedge funds, in aggregate, have switched out of Tech and into Industrials during Q4 of 2009.
