10 Digital Media Companies Hearst Could Buy Tomorrow

Hearst is sitting on a billion dollar war chest and it’s hired a new CFO — Mitchell Scherzer, former chief of JPMorgan’s U.S. media investment banking arm — to spend it.



Mitchell’s mission is to expand Hearst’s reach into digital media.

We came up with 10 companies to consider.

Our suggestions range from the Curbed network to Daylife.

Curbed has cornered the real-estate blog market. Everyone loves to ogle real estate, especially homes they can’t afford. That’s what the Curbed network — run by Lockhart Steele — aims to capitalise on with outposts in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

And Curbed, which also owns the Eater and Racked sites for foodies and shopaholics, respectively, has the kind of rich local content that could give Hearst an edge in the local advertising marketplace.

Launched in 2007, Daylife.com has established itself as a notable news aggregator.

The company analyses, curates and distributes media content for a roster of clients including USA Today, The Washington Post and The Huffington Post, providing news feeds custom-tailored to various topics.

BusinessWeek declared Daylife one of 2009’s “Top 50 Tech Startups,” and Hearst, which should delve into promising platforms that aggregate content in nimble and marketable ways, would do well to think about this startup.

See more targets for Hearst to consider –>

Foursquare is a cool newish phone application with huge market potential. The social-networking tool -- introduced by Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai earlier this year -- is gathering steam among tech-savvy urban dwellers. Foursquare users can check in to see where their friends are and then join them for a drink; whoever visits a location most often becomes the 'mayor' of said location. It's an enticing concept, and in practice, preys on users' competitive urges to win digital ownership of sorts to a restaurant, bar or neighbourhood rooftop. This could be a big push into meaningful location-based advertising and data -- especially with corporate sponsorships attached. The Huffington Post has name recognition and lots of inventory. The buzzy blog network/content aggregator surely comes with a big price tag but Hearst has $1 billion, so really, it could probably buy the Empire State Building along with the entire isle of Manhattan. Daylife, say, Day-ay-ay-life Launched in 2007, Daylife.com has established itself as a notable news aggregator. The company analyses, curates and distributes media content for a roster of clients including USA Today, The Washington Post and The Huffington Post, providing news feeds custom-tailored to various topics. BusinessWeek declared Daylife one of 2009's 'Top 50 Tech Startups,' and Hearst, which should delve into promising platforms that aggregate content in nimble and marketable ways, would do well to think about this startup. Gawker Media attracts millions of eyeballs to its niche blog network. Gawker Media, owned and operated by Nick Denton, is the digital publisher of highly popular blogs like Gawker, Gizmodo, Jezebel, io9 and Deadspin which generate killer page views -- 394 million in October! Indeed, The Business Insider hears that Hearst was sniffing around Gawker's gaming site Kotaku, which attracts 2.9 million monthly unique users. They've got the idea! Demand Media produces cheap content -- and real revenue. Demand Media, co-founded in 2006 by Richard Rosenblatt, owns a lot of domains including eHow and Pluck.com. It applies social-networking platforms to the sites it acquires, and then generates tons of content from users, curating a final 'pro-am' product. So what does Demand command? Estimates point to $250 million in 2009 revenue, and when Business Insider applied a 5-times multiple, we came up with a $1.3 billion valuation. Hear that, Hearst? Curbed has cornered the real-estate blog market. Everyone loves to ogle real estate, especially homes they can't afford. That's what the Curbed network -- run by Lockhart Steele -- aims to capitalise on with outposts in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. And Curbed, which also owns the Eater and Racked sites for foodies and shopaholics, respectively, has the kind of rich local content that could give Hearst an edge in the local advertising marketplace. Thrillist appeals to the urban frat boys among us. The daily newsletter -- think Daily Candy for dudes -- has built a loyal following in 13 cities across the country. Boasting the best of what's new, Thrillist serves up the goods on food, drink, gadgets and other stuff guys like. Plus, their parties are fun. Total Beauty Media, Inc, runs the leading web site for beauty advice There's a lot to be explored within the beauty vertical, and Los Angeles-based Total Beauty Media Inc. -- which operates a web site with a huge product database -- could be a wise investment for the publishing giant. Launched in 2007, Total Beauty features user reviews of products from mascara to face creams in addition to free sample giveaways and news about the latest trends. The site also streams a series of how-to videos with professional advice like 'how to recreate Jennifer Aniston's tousled waves.' What girl doesn't want to learn that? Foodzie is an online marketplace where users can buy and sell artisan foods. Foodzie.com is like an Etsy for quality food -- and they do gift baskets of the natural, organic, locally grown variety. The company would be a perfect match for Hearst brands like Good Housekeeping and O, which name-checked Foodzie in its September issue. Hearst could use the site as the model to introduce an e-commerce element, mixing it with other properties. Lonny Magazine is a gorgeous online-only title focused on home decor. Lonny Magazine debuted this fall with former Domino editor Michelle Adams at the helm. Adams aimed to fill the space left by shuttered shelter magazines like Domino, which Conde Nast folded last January, and the result is fantastic: Readers can flip through it, just like a magazine, and get helpful/insidery advice on decorating and products that won't break the bank. If Hearst is going to put magazines on their e-reader, which is the goal of desperado media conglomerates, then this is one that's already set up -- and it's shiny and beautiful. What does a new media company look like? Gawker Media: 394 Million Pageviews, 1 Steampunk Office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.