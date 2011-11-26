What Has Two Thumbs And Wants Cheap Holiday NOOKie?

This guy.



And, if Barnes & Noble is betting correctly, hundreds of thousands of other people will, as well.

On Black Friday, Barnes and Noble is offering the Nook Simple Touch for $79, making it an inexpensive gift for readers who prefer to get their books electronically. The offer is only good in their stores (not online) meaning you’ll have to suffer through the indignity of standing in line in order to buy one.

In addition to NOOK products, customers should shop early to take advantage of this year’s exciting Barnes & Noble Black Friday specials available in stores and online at Barnes & Noble.com, including:

NOOK Accessories: Discounts of up to 44 per cent online and in stores on NOOK must-haves, including a free Clear Screen Film Kit with purchase of a NOOK colour or NOOK Tablet Power Kit for $24.95, and a free NOOK Simple Touch Power adaptor with purchase of a Lyra Light for $14.95.

Toys & Games: An incredible 50 per cent off of any one item in stores from the world’s best selection of educational toys and games, and select items online. Customers can choose from LEGO, LeapFrog, Melissa & Doug, and many more. This offer is exclusively available on Friday, November 25.

Top-selling Books: 50 per cent off select popular titles online and in stores, including George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones Deluxe Edition, John Grisham’s The Litigators, Lee Child’s The Affair, David Baldacci’s Zero Day, Todd Burpo’s Heaven is for Real Deluxe Edition, Annie Leibovitz’s Pilgrimage, Peter A. David’s The Spiderman Vault, and The Art Museum Book, among others.

Kids & Teens Books: 50 per cent of select titles online and in stores, including the bestselling series Maze Runner, by James Dashner, and The Mortal Instruments, by Cassandra Clare, as well as popular picture books such as Dr. Seuss’ The Bippolo Seed, Eric Carle’s The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, and Maurice Sendak’s Bumble-Ardy. Also available is Tom Angleberger’s popular Origami Yoda book series for young readers.

DVD and Blu-ray: 40-50 per cent off select DVD and Blu-ray bestsellers and new releases in stores.

Additional offers, available to customers online and in stores, include:

A coupon for 30 per cent off one item to shop online from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27, or redeemable in stores from Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27.

A free $10 Barnes & Noble gift card with every $100 gift card purchase. Whether shopping in a Barnes & Noble bookstore, or online at BN.com, Barnes & Noble makes it easy for gift-givers this holiday season.

For more information, visit www.bn.com/blackfriday. And experience NOOK Tablet, NOOK colour and NOOK Simple Touch at www.nook.com or at the NOOK Digital Shops and displays in one of Barnes & Noble’s more than 700 bookstores and other leading retailers. Barnes & Noble offers Always Free NOOK Support in all of its neighbourhood bookstores, with more than 40,000 NOOKsellers across the country ready to assist customers with setting up their NOOK devices or choosing their next great read.

These deals are the latest effort of Barnes and Noble to stay relevant in the 2011 marketplace. With bookstores on the decline and more consumers moving to e-books, their NOOK is an attempt to hone in on this market. With a low price this Friday, it might be the best chance Barnes and Noble has to make a move this holiday season.

–John Thorpe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.