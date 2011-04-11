6 Must-See Charts On What QEII Has Done To The Market

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Why is everyone obsessed with the end of QE2?Simple, there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that it’s had a strong impact on the market’s behaviour during its run, and that absent QE, things will look at lot worse.



In a new note, Morgan Stanley’s Adam S. Parker, Ph.D writes:

It is possible that we are at the start of a long, capital spending and export-fuelled recovery that would drive consistent EPS growth. This is not our base case, however. Absent a fundamental explanation for the S&P 500 rally (GDP deteriorated meaningfully during Q1), it is natural to consider whether the $600bn Fed asset purchase program (QE2) is a contributor to the rally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.