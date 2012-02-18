What Has Obama Sold You? The Same New Car Smell As Ron Paul, Mitt Romney Or Newt Gingrich?

As discussed in the video segment below, I feel profoundly misled, and I’m not the only twentysomething to express those feelings.



The “Hope/Change” that we voted for in 2008 is not what we received. In fact, between Obama’s dubious drone war, continuation of the Bush-era Guantanamo Bay civil rights nightmare, and indefensible signing of NDAA into law — which ends your right to trial and attorney, among many other core civil rights most Americans take for granted — there are days when I wish I hadn’t voted at all in 2008.

This is part of the reason why proper vetting of this year’s presidential candidates in the GOP field is so crucial. We can’t take Mitt Romney at his word. We can’t take Newt Gingrich at his word (although I desperately want America to have the Moon base we so deeply deserve!). We can’t take Rick Santorum at his word (while serving in public office, he was ranked one of the MOST corrupt U.S. Senators by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a fact very few GOP primary voters seem to know — or care — about). We can’t take Buddy Roemer at his word (although it’d be nice if the mainstream media at least let us HEAR his words, because his separation of money and politics platform makes a tremendous amount of sense, in my view).

We can’t even take Ron Paul at his word (although, in my personal opinion, Paul represents the most real potential for change among the leading GOP candidates — and his voting record shows a level of moral consistency that most politicians can only dream of).

I don’t want to be sold the same new car smell by a seasoned Washington salesman. Instead, I want the new car, and I think many voters would agree with me.

Watch David’s video segment:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

