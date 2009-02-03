What Has Amazon Done To Run Afoul Of The USPS? (AMZN)

What does the Inspector General of the US Postal Service want with Amazon (AMZN)?



Tucked away in a weekend Amazon 10-K SEC filing is this nugget:

In January 2009, we learned that the United States Postal Service, including the Postal Service Office of Inspector General, is investigating our compliance with Postal Service rules, and we are cooperating.

That’s all we have to go on for the moment: We’lll continue to report the Amazon-USPS investigation as we hear more.

See Also:

Amazon Crushes Earnings, But Mixed Guidance

Court Upholds ‘Amazon Tax’, Sales Tax Coming To E-Commerce?

US Court Strikes Down “Business Method” Patents (Like Amazon’s 1-Click) For Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.