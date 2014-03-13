Incredible Images Show What Harlem Building Looked Like Before And After It Exploded

ABC News and the Wall Street Journal have incredible before-and-after shots of the Harlem building that exploded early Wednesday because of a gas leak.
The photo on the left is from Google Streetview, and the one on the right is from Getty Images after the explosion and subsequent collapse.
Check it out:
Scene of Manhattan building explosion – Before and After: http://t.co/lzlXajlFsi pic.twitter.com/YvuhX8Jm4r
— ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2014
Here’s the Wall Street Journal’s comparison:
Site of explosion in #EastHarlem, before and after building collapse: http://t.co/rXQxjXAgC3 (Microsoft, AP) pic.twitter.com/IT8pS9cvRO
— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 13, 2014
Three people died and at least 64 were injured in the explosion. Nine people are still missing.
The blast brought down two buildings at 1644-1646 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Power company ConEd recieved calls about a heavy gas odor 15 minutes before the explosion and sent two trucks to the building.
Reuters and the Associated Press have more images from after the explosion:
