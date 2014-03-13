Incredible Images Show What Harlem Building Looked Like Before And After It Exploded

ABC News and the Wall Street Journal have incredible before-and-after shots of the Harlem building that exploded early Wednesday because of a gas leak.

The photo on the left is from Google Streetview, and the one on the right is from Getty Images after the explosion and subsequent collapse.

Check it out:

Scene of Manhattan building explosion – Before and After: http://t.co/lzlXajlFsi pic.twitter.com/YvuhX8Jm4r

— ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2014

Here’s the Wall Street Journal’s comparison:

Site of explosion in #EastHarlem, before and after building collapse: http://t.co/rXQxjXAgC3 (Microsoft, AP) pic.twitter.com/IT8pS9cvRO

— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 13, 2014

Three people died and at least 64 were injured in the explosion. Nine people are still missing.

The blast brought down two buildings at 1644-1646 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Power company ConEd recieved calls about a heavy gas odor 15 minutes before the explosion and sent two trucks to the building.

Reuters and the Associated Press have more images from after the explosion:

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid New York City Firefighters dig through rubble at an apparent building explosion fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014.

AP Firefighters work the scene of an explosion that leveled two apartment buildings in the East Harlem neighbourhood of New York.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.