Ernesto Gonzalez, also known as TITO4RE on YouTube has been pouring molten copper on random things for years. This time, he chose a McDonald’s Big Mac as his next victim. You can check out his full video here.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER FOOD on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.