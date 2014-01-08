This Is What Happens When You Open A Car Door In -20 Degree Weather

This is apparently what happens when you open a car door at -24 degrees Fahrenheit. The photo was tweeted by Eric Berger (@chronsciguy).

Top story on @reddit, photo showing what happens when you open your car door at -24F. pic.twitter.com/ZuOHqmTBzo

— Eric Berger (@chronsciguy) January 7, 2014

We’ve heard of car troubles in the cold linked to dead batteries or low tire pressure, but this is a new one.

A commenter has pointed out that the car is clearly covered in a thick sheet of ice, caused by the extremely cold temperatures. It looks like the arm of the door handle, which is pulled to unlatch the lever on the inside panel of the door, is frozen solid. Too much force, perhaps, pulled the door handle entirely off the door frame.

If it was just cold and the car was not iced over, the handle probably would not have broken.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.