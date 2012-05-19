What Happens When You Hammer A Nail Into A Nokia Lumia?

A YouTuber called the Nokia Lumia 900 the “toughest phone in the world.”
Tech Craver wanted to test that.
So they took it into the lab and tried to hammer a nail directly into the screen.
The screen was intact. It didn’t even scratch.
Then they turned the phone around and tried to use it as a hammer, slamming the screen onto the head of the nail.
No effect this time either.
