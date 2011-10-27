DEAR PROTESTERS: This Is What Happens When You Get Hit With A Rubber Bullet

California Occupy protesters are playing a painful game of cat-and-mouse with the Oakland Police department since their forced eviction from Oscar Grant Plaza yesterday.
According to the Occupy Oakland website 500 police came in at 5:00 a.m. in armoured vehicles, escorted the media out, and dispelled the protesters with flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets.
After scrambling from Oscar Park, protesters had set up a new camp in Snow Park, and despite these injuries protesters say they are just getting started.
Photo: @oaklandnow
Photo: @oaklandnow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.