This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Pull An All-Nighter

There’s been a lot of talk on Wall Street lately about the gruelling hours that junior staff, interns, and analysts, have to work in order to get ahead.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan have all announced that they’ll start encouraging their young employees to take more time off. It’s an effort to improve their quality of life so they don’t jump ship for other companies in and out of the financial space once they’ve been trained.

It could be hard to make this new policy stick, because on Wall Street, the all-nighter is almost a rite of passage.

Here’s how it works — You’re on an important project, and your boss realises there’s a mistake in the data, or the client pushes up a meeting, or you’re just crashing on a deadline. The project has to get done, so you’re not going home.

Obviously, spending the night deep in excel instead of deep under your covers isn’t just killer for your social life, it also hurts your body — here’s what you need to know about how.

