If you’re feeling adventurous and plan on deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving, make sure you thaw the turkey completely before putting it in the fryer.



Or else, boom:

Photo: YouTube

Or maybe this:

Photo: YouTube

Or, even worse, this:

Photo: YouTube

Don’t burn your face off and learn how to properly deep fry a turkey HERE >

