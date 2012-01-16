Top Celebrity Tweets O' The Week

Kirsten Acuna, Aly Weisman
tim tebow david bowie tebowie

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed baby Blue into the world this week, everyone joined Tebow Nation, and first lady Michelle Obama started tweeting.

From Ellen Degeneres to Katy Perry– here’s what you need to know from this week in the Twitterverse.

Tebow jokes carried on all week with Jimmy Fallon getting in on the fun

Tim Tebow's Tweet after his ridiculous 80-yard touchdown in OT against the Steelers

See the winning play here.

Alec Baldwin rejoins Twitter. Still hates air travel.

Michelle Obama Joined the Twitterverse

She'll be posting as 'mo.'

Ellen couldn't wait to begin discussing big news with the first lady

Katy Perry addressed the reason-behind-divorce rumours

Khloe Kardashian shuns the daddy doubters after news broke she may not be Robert Kardashian's biological daughter

Earlier she originally tweeted: 'This one is really low… YOU ARE DISGUSTING! (yes you know who YOU are)'

Before Beyoncé unveiled baby Blue's name to the world, Brooklyn Decker had a suggestion of her own

Guess she won't be getting that tattoo.

50 Cent got in on the baby hype too, posting a fake photo of Blue

Thank goodness that's not B.I.C.

