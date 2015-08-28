Here's what happens when you ask Siri about Apple's next big iPhone event

Matt Weinberger

It’s official: Apple has a big event coming up on September 9th at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The event’s tagline is “Hey, Siri, give us a hint.”

But if Siri knows, she’s not telling. Here’s a few examples of what she says if you ask her for a hint:

Siri iphone apple eventMatt Weinberger

And another:

Siri iphone apple event 2Matt Weinberger

And yet another:

Siri apple event 3Matt Weinberger

