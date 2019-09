Here’s a super-cool chart from Market Anthropology, looking at three times the biggest company in the world saw its stock go totally nuts.



Each time it comes around a market peak.

Make of it what you will.

Photo: Market Anthropology

Read more at Market Anthropology >

