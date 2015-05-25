Here's what happens when billionaire investor Mark Cuban returns to his college town

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is a proud member of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business class of 1981.
He often returns to the school’s Bloomington campus to offer his business advice and conduct Q&A’s with students.
He also comes back to party at the local bars.
In 2012, video surfaced of Cuban dancing to “Gangnam Style” at Kilroy’s, a sports bar in Bloomington.
Cuban has been spotted at a number of local Bloomington bars over the last few years. Whenever he shows up, students and other locals flood the scene.
Her Campus, a lifestyle web site with branches at many colleges across the country, described the scene when Cuban showed up in Bloomington in February 2012:
“‘Hey Mark Cuban! The party is up here! Come crash my house!’ shouted a man hanging halfway out the window from an apartment a few floors above the busy street. He pointed across the road where lo and behold, Mark Cuban was walking with a group scuffling behind begging for pictures.
We pulled him aside from the drunken crowd and asked what brought him to our little town of Bloomington.
‘I’m here to see two old friends of mine that live here,’ he explained.”
Cuban’s partying antics have been well documented.
After the Mavericks won their first championship in 2011, Cuban famously racked up a $US110,000 bar tab while parting at Miami’s Club Liv with Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, Brian Cardinal and Shawn Marion.
Cuban used to play for IU’s rugby team, notorious for their wild parties.
When he was still in college, he even bought his own bar, Motley’s, in Bloomington. It was his first real business venture, and he had just turned 21.
“I took the proposition to [former IU rugby teammate] Evan Williams, and he got into the idea. We were both big proponents of beer and so, you know, I learned early you stick to the things you know,” Cuban told local magazine Bloom Magazine. “Partying and drinking were things I was excelling at, for better or worse.”
This commercial for IU shows a noticeably cleaner version of Cuban’s time in college.
