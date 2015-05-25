Here's what happens when billionaire investor Mark Cuban returns to his college town

Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is a proud member of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business class of 1981.

He often returns to the school’s Bloomington campus to offer his business advice and conduct Q&A’s with students.

He also comes back to party at the local bars.

Just partying with Mark Cuban in Bloomington @mcuban #tbt #throwback #superbowl2012 #vip #goodtimes A photo posted by Jose Gomez (@javeeair) on Feb 28, 2013 at 1:36pm PST

In 2012, video surfaced of Cuban dancing to “Gangnam Style” at Kilroy’s, a sports bar in Bloomington.

Cuban has been spotted at a number of local Bloomington bars over the last few years. Whenever he shows up, students and other locals flood the scene.

Mark Cuban at Kilroys and predictably getting hounded

— Eric Kotchi (@ekotchi) March 28, 2015

Whattup Mark Cuban #celeb #indiana #hoosiers #traffic #dateme @morgantan A photo posted by Brooke Cutler (@brookecutler) on Feb 19, 2013 at 4:08pm PST

Partied with Mark Cuban last night aka the greatest #HoosierAlum GOD I LOVE INDIANA UNIVERSITY

— Haya Saiyed (@hayasaiyed) September 9, 2012

Her Campus, a lifestyle web site with branches at many colleges across the country, described the scene when Cuban showed up in Bloomington in February 2012:

“‘Hey Mark Cuban! The party is up here! Come crash my house!’ shouted a man hanging halfway out the window from an apartment a few floors above the busy street. He pointed across the road where lo and behold, Mark Cuban was walking with a group scuffling behind begging for pictures. We pulled him aside from the drunken crowd and asked what brought him to our little town of Bloomington. ‘I’m here to see two old friends of mine that live here,’ he explained.”

Mark Cuban was in Kilroys tonight downtown. If you weren’t there u missed out on hangin with the greatest Kelley ever pic.twitter.com/OnsNaXfgTZ

— Only At IUPUI (@OnlyAt_IUPUI) March 29, 2015

folks going ape over mark cuban right now. oh, indiana….

— kalkutta (@djkalkutta) February 4, 2012

My sister told me that her friends met Mark Cuban at a bar in Bloomington last night…Her friends got to drink with my hero #NotCool

— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 4, 2012

Mark Cuban AND Subway Jared are in this bar. #IUloving

— Jessica Contrera (@mjcontrera) September 28, 2013

@darrenrovell my buddies and I met Mark Cuban at a bar in bloomington, Indiana pic.twitter.com/XUbqgW4

— greg elbaum (@GregE_33) June 16, 2012

Cuban’s partying antics have been well documented.

After the Mavericks won their first championship in 2011, Cuban famously racked up a $US110,000 bar tab while parting at Miami’s Club Liv with Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, Brian Cardinal and Shawn Marion.

Cuban used to play for IU’s rugby team, notorious for their wild parties.

When he was still in college, he even bought his own bar, Motley’s, in Bloomington. It was his first real business venture, and he had just turned 21.

“I took the proposition to [former IU rugby teammate] Evan Williams, and he got into the idea. We were both big proponents of beer and so, you know, I learned early you stick to the things you know,” Cuban told local magazine Bloom Magazine. “Partying and drinking were things I was excelling at, for better or worse.”

This commercial for IU shows a noticeably cleaner version of Cuban’s time in college.

