Look At What Happens When Food Network Host Guy Fieri Eats At A Restaurant For His Show

When Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, visits a restaurant for his show, things change in a hurry.Getting on TV is bound to get a store some extra traffic, but Fieri’s massive following can double or triple sales immediately.



People flock from all over the country to eat at these places, and restaurants are frequently unable to cope.

Fieri knows it, so he warns the small businesses about what’s to come.

Check out this anecdote from Scott Reitz at the Dallas Observer, describing an exchange between Fieri and restaurant owner Jason Boso:

“When Guy was filming he came up to me and said, ‘I’m real sorry I’m here,'” Boso says, describing the cryptic exchange. Fieri told him that some locations featured on his show had crashed and burned. Tiny mum-and-pops, used to handling scores of customers a day, suddenly had hundreds. “He told me to be prepared and I got prepared for it,” Boso says.

The warning helped, and Boso’s restaurant was prepped for the onslaught of customers. Others haven’t been so lucky.

