These haunting photos reveal what happens when a golf course becomes abandoned

Once a community staple in suburbs across America, the golf course is now a slowly dying breed. Over 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millennials between the ages of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game. Sarah Jacobs recently explored a closed golf course in northern New Jersey to see firsthand what courses across the country look like as they become abandoned.

