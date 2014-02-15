Check Out What Happens When A Tesla Gets Rear-Ended

The main story with Tesla today is that another Model S caught on fire.

That’s the fifth Model S in five months, which is worrisome. Tesla says that gas-powered cars are much worse.

The fire problem is not good for Tesla, but here’s something that is: When it’s not on fire, the car is a beast.

Last night Tesla CEO Elon Musk retweeted the following image from a Tesla owner that showed what happened when his car was rear-ended. The Tesla’s bumper looks fine. The car that ran into the Tesla was smashed.

It’s almost impossible to believe these photos are real, but the owner said on Twitter that he’s not making it up.

@kartefact @TeslaMotors @elonmusk the Model S has a lot of mass. No problem for the people inside (the Model S).

— Joe (@HighTechJoe) February 14, 2014

@kartefact correct, the weight of huge car absorbed the energy. Other car hit a brick wall basically.

— Joe (@HighTechJoe) February 14, 2014

Via: Electrek

