A morbid look at what happens to your online presence after you die

Have you ever gotten a spam email from a friend who’d passed away? Or been reminded by Facebook of the birthday of a grad advisor who’d died weeks before? Though jarring, these somewhat disconcerting encounters are a fact of life today. Our social media accounts may well live online long after we leave the physical world.
See the fascinatingly morbid graphic below from Who Is Hosting This? and NeoMam Studios, to best prepare for your digital afterlife.
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.