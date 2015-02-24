A morbid look at what happens to your online presence after you die

Have you ever gotten a spam email from a friend who’d passed away? Or been reminded by Facebook of the birthday of a grad advisor who’d died weeks before? Though jarring, these somewhat disconcerting encounters are a fact of life today. Our social media accounts may well live online long after we leave the physical world.

See the fascinatingly morbid graphic below from Who Is Hosting This? and NeoMam Studios, to best prepare for your digital afterlife.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.