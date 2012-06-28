What Becoming A Lottery Winner Does To Your Social Life

Photo: Flickr / wetwebwork

A Reddit user named Ruchizzle recently spilled what it’s like to win a million dollars from a scratch-off ticket.Turns out winning isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, especially when your friends start to treat you like their personal ATM.



Here’s what he had to say about the experience:

What he kept after taxes:

“I took the lump sum, and after taxes the amount I got was about $400,000. People don’t realise your win counts as income and you’re in a much higher bracket. So when April rolls around, you still owe another $80-$100,000.”

On losing friends who asked for money:

“Sometimes people are a bad investment. They ask for money and treat you like an ATM.”

Yes, he still has a day job:

“It makes it easier to come to work knowing I have a financial cushion.”

How he celebrated his win:

“Debt was the first thing to go, then I added a few things to our house … It is hard not to go out and buy a luxury car … but my overall focus is on having a comfortable life.”

Why he chose the lump sum:

“I believe the annuity would’ve been about $35,000 a year for 20 years after taxes. I decided to go with the lump sum because I don’t want to deal with the extra taxes for the next two decades. And who knows if I will live that long.”

He didn’t play the small tickets:

“I know it’s a lot of money, but I don’t smoke or drink so that’s my vice. I avoid the $1 or $5 tickets.”

