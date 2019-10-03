A vegan said she was 'poisoned for life' after accidentally eating meat. Here's the reality of what happens when you stop being vegan.

Simon McGill/Getty Images A woman tried to enjoy a vegan sausage roll, but was reportedly ‘traumatized’ after accidentally eating the pork version.

A vegan woman was accidentally served the pork version of a sausage roll, and said the experience traumatized her and poisoned her for life.

Nutritionally, adding meat to your diet isn’t harmful unless you have an allergy, which is very rare.

Still, some people may have a sensitivity to certain foods or even anxiety related to what they ate, which both can cause symptoms like heart palpitations and indigestion.

Sharleen Ndungu just wanted to enjoy a vegan sausage roll, a hugely popular meatless version of the beloved classic at Greggs bakery in the UK.

But a few bites in, she started having heart palpitations and an upset stomach. As it turned out, she had been accidentally served the carnivorous version of the pastry, VICE reported.

Having been vegan for two years, Ndungu said she had a strong reaction to the meaty mistake. She refused a refund and said she was “traumatized” and “poisoned for life,” according to the article.

People may eat vegan for many reasons, including for their health, religious values, or ethical and environmental concerns. As a result, accidentally eating meat can be upsetting on several levels.

But an unfortunate bite of meat won’t actually hurt vegans, let alone cause lasting damage, unless you’re one of the rare people with a severe meat allergy, a nutritionist told Insider.

Here’s what actually happens when you stop being vegan, involuntarily or otherwise.

Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER A stomach ache after eating could be due to any number of things.

Eating meat after abstaining for years is rarely dangerous, but could cause mental and physical reactions



The majority of the time, when a vegan or vegetarian starts eating meat after a long period of abstaining, what happens is … nothing, according to Robin Foroutan, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Anecdotally, though, some people may feel as though they have a harder time digesting meat if they aren’t used to it, Foroutan said, but there’s no scientific basis to this.

There could also be psychological element at play if people become anxious or even have a panic attack when they realise what they’re eating, Foroutan said. “Distress could be one cause of that kind of response,” she said.

It’s also possible that some vegans have food sensitivities to meat, causing symptoms like headaches, bloating or gassiness, heartburn, or irritability, if they accidentally eat it. While food sensitivities are vague and poorly understood, they’re believed to be due to the fact that people’s bodies and digestive systems vary widely. As a result, eating specific foods may trigger inflammation or antibodies in some people.

There’s no reason to believe a food sensitivity would cause any long-term side effects though. “The foods you eat don’t stay in your body forever,” Foroutan said.

Finally, meat allergies to any type of meat are possible, but uncommon, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Unlike a food sensitivity, food allergies can be consistently diagnosed with a single type of test to detect the presence of immunoglobulin, which is created by the immune system in reaction to the allergen.

A particularly dangerous type of meat allergy can actually develop from an insect bite. Victims of the Lone Star tick can become allergic to read meat and animal products, which can cause a life-threatening anaphylactic reaction. This tick is found in the U.S., mostly in the southeastern states.

iStock Foroutan encourages people who eat animal products to get the highest quality possible.

For most people, meat can be apart of a healthy diet



The bottom line is that a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables is best for health, Foroutan said. Whether or not that includes some animal products is a matter of personal preference.

“There is no one dietary solution that works for everyone. I encourage people to eat mostly plants, foods high in antioxidants, and if you do eat animal products, get the highest quality available to you,” she said.

If you are considering a major shift in your diet, however, such as re-introducing certain types of food, it’s best to do so gradually if possible, Foroutan added.

“It’s really important to pay attention to your body, what it needs, and how you’re feeling,” she said. “But as long as the bulk of diet is plant-based, you’ll be in good shape.”



