10 Ways A China Blow-Up Will Slam America

Beware a surprise economic crash in China.

The country is expanding like crazy, and while this may look great in the short term, there are many signs that the country’s economic path is unsustainable.

The government itself realises the problem, but must balance the country’s bubble concerns with the zealous economic expectations of its population, and most importantly, the massive need for job creation.

It’s also a huge country and the government has far less control over the economy than it would like to admit.

Should China’s growth fall from the heavens, America would be far from immune.

content=”China is undoubtedly the world’s economic superstar right now.

Even during the financial crisis, Chinese GDP growth never fell below a 6% annualized rate for any quarter, despite the global economy and most major economies plummeting into recession.

While institutions such as the IMF’s may predict 3.1% global GDP growth in 2010, this is heavily dependent on China achieving 9% GDP growth for the year. This is because neither the U.S., Europe, or Japan are unlikely to dish out anything better than about 1.5% growth each.

Even if you consider the other, smaller BRICs economies of Brazil, Russia, and India, they are only expected to pump out 3.5%, 1.5%, and 6.4% growth respectively.

So you can forget about a V-shaped recovery should the China success story prove itself a bit premature. In fact, a double-dip recession would be likely.”

content=”Virtually the entire bullish commodity story has been driven by Chinese consumption growth.

China is now the #1 consumer of iron ore and copper, and is #2 behind the U.S. for oil.

More importantly, it is the country that provides most of the world’s incremental growth in commodities demand, which overwhelmingly drives price changes in the market.

Note China has recently begun to import a growing quantity of coal, and is a voracious consumer of U.S. grains as well.

The problem is that the world has massively expanded commodity production to meet China’s needs, thus should China suddenly stop consuming like it has been, then most commodity prices would likely collapse.

For example, in 2009 world copper consumption should grow 1.6%, and copper prices have gone wild. Yet copper demand would have probably collapsed 12% if China hadn’t grown its consumption of the metal by a whopping 26% in a single year. Just as China needs commodities, commodities badly need China also.”

content=”Not only commodities would see their prices slammed.

China has been consuming massive amounts of just about everything.

In response, manufacturing capacity for capital equipment and materials has been built on a scale the world has never seen.

The U.S. would not be immune from a massive global glut for all kinds of products.

Steel is a prime example. As shown in the chart, China has built steel manufacturing capacity far larger than anything the U.S., Europe, or Japan has… or would ever even need. Yet steel can be exported. Thus should China’s growth slow sharply, steel prices globally would be one of the first things to take a nose dive.

In a similar fashion, a sudden China slow-down would create a supply glut for all kinds of other products, which would drive down prices across the world, annihilating many industries in the process. Watch out for anything that has high fixed costs and has been feeding Chinese growth.”

content=”It’s a badly kept secret that Chinese banks sit on piles of bad loans.

While robust economic growth may have helped hide ugly losses tucked away in China’s financial system for many years, a sudden economic shock would be disastrous.

Not only would it create waves of new bad loans as Chinese companies ran into trouble, but it would also expose older bad loans as well, since Chinese banks wouldn’t be able to cover previous losses with rapid growth in new business.

This would send ripples throughout the world financial system, since it’s not like U.S. or European banks are in prime shape to weather any big surprises right now.

We’d get a another financial crisis, this time China-focused, though still felt in the U.S..”

content=”Mainland China accounted for 23% of all treasury securities held by foreign nations, while Hong Kong accounted for another 4% according to August 2009 data from the U.S. Treasury. Just a year ago, mainland China and Hong Kong combined accounted for just 19% of holdings.

Thus the U.S. is more dependent on Chinese purchases than ever.

Surely the economic dynamics of a China collapse would be complex, yet it is likely that they’d be far less willing or able to keep buying our debt. Other foreign nations would be hard-pressed to make up the difference given the vast size of China’s purchases. Maybe America would be forced to actually spend only what it has.”

content=”Supply chains are spread across the world like never before, and China is one of the most important centres for manufacturing.

Today’s lean manufacturing can’t tolerate extended disruptions either.

Thus a major disruption of supply chains that run through China could cause massive financial losses for an extended web of interrelated companies around the world.

For example, waves of Chinese suppliers could go bankrupt, and multinational companies might not be able to adjust their supply chains fast enough. This would delaying entire product lines and cause widespread financial loss.

Any company with redundant supply options in other countries, a ‘China Plus One’ strategy if you will, would look remarkably prescient.”

content=”Let’s face it, China is a social powder keg waiting to explode.

The country’s communist party long lost its legitimacy based on the political values it came to power on, given they did an economic U-turn 30 years ago and embraced capitalism.

When everyone’s getting rich, it’s easy to forget such technicalities. Chinese GDP per capita has increased massively since then.

Thus economic growth has kept the party legitimate in the eyes of the Chinese. But nothing more.

Should the China money-making-machine suddenly crash, mass unemployment, and potential food shortages could drive the population against its own government as it suddenly realises ‘Wait, why exactly do they get to control us?’.

One can already see signs of tension via news of riots that erupt based on social injustices, and in fact, the Chinese military prepared for potential widespread domestic violence earlier this year.

Mass violence would severely complicate both American economic and political relations with the nation.”

content=”A simple read of history shows that economic instability increases the potential for conflict among nations.

Whether due to nationalist fervor stirred up by authorities in order to divert attention from the economy, a conflict over natural resources, or an argument over petty territorial rights, a China collapse would certainly raise the potential for conflict with its neighbours.

This could obviously involve Taiwan, where China has a well-known conflict over the island nation’s sovereignty, or even India, which still maintains a substantial military presence on its Himalayan border due to a heated territorial dispute which has simmered since the two countries went to war in 1962.

The U.S. could be easily drawn into any the conflict either by supporting an ally indirectly, or through direct, though hopefully limited, conflict given its strong naval presence in the Pacific.

In any event, China surely has no shortage of potential soldiers. There are currently 315 million men fit for military service and another 297 million women according to the CIA World Fact Book.”

content=”Western nations have been dreaming about China’s massive domestic market for hundreds of years. Yet time and again, these dreams have been shattered in one way or another.

The early 21st century has brought back the hope, and this time it actually looks like it is starting to happen.

Well if China’s crashes, our China aspirations will be put on hold once again.”

content=”A China crash would shock the world, slam global growth, and in turn destroy the earnings outlook for many companies around the world.

Stocks would likely be killed, depending on how much advance warning we had.”

The 12 Places To Escape To If The World Goes To Hell

