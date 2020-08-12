Here's how Kamala Harris' US Senate seat will be filled if she resigns and who could replace her

Associated Press Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden formally selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate on Tuesday.

If Harris resigns from her US Senate seat either before or upon election to the vice presidency, Gov, Gavin Newsom would appoint a replacement to serve out the rest of her time until 2022.

Regardless of who Newsom appoints, California’s deep bench of Democratic talent means the battle for Harris’ seat in 2022 would be fierce.

Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, was elected to a six-year term to the US Senate in 2016 to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer. She now makes history as the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman to run on a major-party presidential ticket.

Harris isn’t up for re-election this year, and thus has the option to stay in her US Senate seat in case she and Biden lose. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, lost the presidential race but stayed in his Senate seat and was re-elected to the Senate in 2018.

If Harris resigns her seat before the election or resigns upon winning the November 3 general election, Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint someone to serve out the rest of her term until 2022, at which point there will be an election to fill her seat, per California Elections Code § 10720.

California is one of 37 US states in which governors fill a US Senate vacancy by appointment while 13 states require the state to hold a special election to fill a Senate vacancy, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. Five states, not including California, require the governor to appoint a person of the same party.

Newsom could appoint one of California’s many rising political stars, or pick a retired politician without future ambitions to serve as a “caretaker” of the seat until 2022, if he wished to be particularly cautious about not appearing to tip the scales.

California uses a jungle or “top-two” primary system where candidates of all parties run on the same primary ballot and the top two advance to the general, resulting in many elections between two Democrats.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some of the top California Democrats who could be appointed to replace Harris:

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer

Former Gov. Jerry Brown

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Secretary of State Alex Padilla

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

US House Rep. Eric Swalwell of the 15th congressional district

Rep. Adam Schiff of the 28th congressional district

Rep. Linda Sánchez of the 38th congressional district

Rep. Karen Bass of the 37th congressional district

Rep. Nanette Barragan of the 44th congressional district

Rep. Katie Porter of the 45th congressional district

Former California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Léon

