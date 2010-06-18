What Happens To Germany When Frightened Investors Stop Looking For A Safe-Haven?

Some interesting analysis this morning from Andy Chaytor of RBS on potential risks in Germany. His concern, in particular, is: what happens when all the panic money stops going its way.



That Germany has been a beneficiary of flows out of periphery, and even other core bonds, is an undisputed fact. Going forward though, I think we’ll see Germany underperform its (non-euro) safe-haven peers. The first reaction to the European crisis for non-European investors will have been to shift the money into the safe-haven of bunds.

Open interest in the futures contract peaked in the June contract at just under 1.2 million, the highest since September 2008 and a clear sign that investors were using the better liquidity of futures to hedge their periphery risks. The second reaction will be to analyse the problems facing Europe, the likely long timeline until any fix in place and to move to a safer jurisdiction, and as long as Germany is in the euro project, the short-term view is to run to Treasuries.

I also think gilts have an advantage here; a well received budget on Tuesday will not put the UK’s fiscal position on a par with Germany, but it can move it closer to it and the UK not having the ‘baggage’ of periphery states is clearly a big plus at this time. Looking at a butterfly of Germany vs. the UK and US (using Jul-Sep 2019 bonds to avoid benchmark changes) shows that Germany has underperformed by 18bp in the past week. I think this trend can continue and would target this particular butterfly up to 120bp from 160bp last.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.