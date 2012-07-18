Table Shows What Happens To Corn Yields During Every Extra Day Of Drought

Corn prices are at a 13-month high after severe drought conditions across the American Midwest raised concerns that yields could drop further.



But how exactly is corn impacted by drought conditions? A paper by corn agronomist Joe Lauer at University of Wisconsin-Extension says evapostranspiration – the loss of water from the soil surface and from the plant – reduces yield. Plants that are weakened by such stress are also more prone to disease and insect damage.

The images we’ve been running which show leaf rolling are all signs of water stress. Here is a chart from Lauer that shows how a lack of water impacts corn growth:

Photo: University of Wisconsin-Extension August 20,2003

Read more at The University of Wisconsin – Extension.

