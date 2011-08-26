What Happens To Apple Next -- Henry Blodget Joins The SAICast

NOTE: You can subscribe to our podcasts in iTunes by clicking on this link.

Yesterday Apple announced that founder Steve Jobs was stepping down because he could “no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple ”s CEO.”

On this podcast, Jay Yarow and Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget take a minute to recognise what an amazing company Jobs built, and how much he will be missed.

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

