Some Good News If You Travel On American Airlines

Photo: Flickr Matt Hintsa

Today’s bankruptcy filing by American Airlines and American Eagle parent company AMR Corp. could be bad long-term news for the airline and for employees.But if you travel on the airline, don’t worry—your tickets and frequent flier miles are safe.



From to the press release detailing the Chapter 11 filing, the airline will continue to maintain the following services:

Provide safe and reliable service;

Fly normal schedules;

honour tickets and reservations, and make exchanges and refunds as usual;

Fully maintain AAdvantage frequent flyer and other customer service programs, and ensure all AAdvantage miles and elites status earned by members remain secure and intact;

Provide Admirals Club access and similar amenities to members and eligible customers;

Remain an integral member of the oneworld® alliance, of which American is a founding member, and continue its codeshare partnerships;

Provide employee wages, healthcare coverage, vacation, and other benefits, without interruption; and

Pay suppliers for goods and services received during the reorganization process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.