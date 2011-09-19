4 Bad Things That Are About To Happen At UBS

What’s next for UBS in the wake of the rogue trading scandal?



Analyst Marc Deuster at Switzerland-based Bellevue Group identifies four more shoes to drop.

We summarize:

Erosion of client trust: The obvious failures of risk management are likely to make client relations even harder. It might take a couple of quarters, but the head is likely to show up financially. Erosion of employee loyalty: Employees are likely to face “schadenfreude” and “sarcasm” as they spend undue time trying to convince clients that everything is OK. This will have a big psychological impact, and if there’s a big bonus hit due to the $2.3 billion loss then that will make talent retention even harder. Immediate profitability hit: Regulators are likely to look even less kindly on attempts to recognise tax loss carry forwards. Regulatory backlash: Critics of big banks are likely to have even more firepower, pushing more aggressively to ring-fence certain parts, and break them up.

See also: UBS scrambles to make changes after $2.3 billion hit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.