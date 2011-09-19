4 Bad Things That Are About To Happen At UBS

Joe Weisenthal
Kaspar Villiger UBS

What’s next for UBS in the wake of the rogue trading scandal?

Analyst Marc Deuster at Switzerland-based Bellevue Group identifies four more shoes to drop.

We summarize:

  1. Erosion of client trust: The obvious failures of risk management are likely to make client relations even harder. It might take a couple of quarters, but the head is likely to show up financially.
  2. Erosion of employee loyalty: Employees are likely to face “schadenfreude” and “sarcasm” as they spend undue time trying to convince clients that everything is OK. This will have a big psychological impact, and if there’s a big bonus hit due to the $2.3 billion loss then that will make talent retention even harder.
  3. Immediate profitability hit: Regulators are likely to look even less kindly on attempts to recognise tax loss carry forwards.
  4. Regulatory backlash: Critics of big banks are likely to have even more firepower, pushing more aggressively to ring-fence certain parts, and break them up.

See also: UBS scrambles to make changes after $2.3 billion hit >

