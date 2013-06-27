This Is What Happens If You Google The Word 'Gay' Right Now

June is Gay Pride Month and Google is celebrating.



If you Google the word “Gay” right now, a multicolor banner is emblazoned around the search bar.

We first heard about it from BuzzFeed’s twitter.

Though timely in light of the Supreme Court’s decisions today striking down DOMA and Proposition 8, the colourful banner has been available all month.

Google has been a long-time supporter of LGBT rights, recently hosting speakers and participating in fundraising efforts throughout June.

The Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling found Section 3 of the defence of Marriage Act unconstitutional. The law did not allow same-sex couples to take advantage of the same federal benefits as other married couples.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.