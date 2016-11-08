Here are some of the ways Election Day could end in the wildest possible way

As pollsters, pundits, and partisans fret over what the potential electoral map will look like on Election Day, there is a scenario in play that would throw the country into temporary chaos: A tie.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump have several paths to a possible 269-to-269 tie in the Electoral College, a scenario that would cause the election to get thrown to the House of Representatives and be decided by the Republican-controlled body of Congress.

Here are some of the maps that could play out, sending this election into its potentially final firestorm:

The above map is one of the more likely ways Election Day ends in a tie. It requires Trump winning New Hampshire, North Carolina, Florida, and Nevada, and states that appear to be a bit more in his favour such as Ohio, Arizona, and Iowa.

Here’s what the polls look like in swing states that each candidate would need to win, per the RealClearPolitics averages:

Florida: Clinton +0.2

Colorado: Clinton +2.9

New Mexico: Clinton +3.5

Ohio: Trump +3.5

Michigan: Clinton +4.7

Pennsylvania: Clinton +2.4

New Hampshire: Clinton +0.6

Maine’s Second Congressional District: Trump +0.5

Maine: Clinton +4.5

North Carolina: Trump +1.4

Virginia: Clinton +5

Nevada: Trump +1.5

Iowa: Trump +3

Arizona: Trump +4

Georgia: Trump +4.6

This map has a few changes from the above map, and would seem to be more unlikely to occur. This would require Clinton winning Ohio, while Trump pulled off wins in Colorado, New Mexico, and Maine, in addition to the states he won above.

This tie would be made possible if Trump holds onto Ohio, while Clinton maintains leads in New Mexico and Maine, and captures Nevada and New Hampshire. But the biggest flip would be in Michigan, where Clinton and Trump have blitzed in recent days.

An even trickier map would involve Clinton holding on to New Mexico, Michigan, Nevada and Maine, winning North Carolina, and flipping Arizona. Trump wins Ohio, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Florida.

Clinton wins a the Nebraska congressional district while Trump wins a Maine congressional district. Trump wins Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida and New Hampshire. Clinton also wins North Carolina and Nevada.

BONUS: An elector in Washington state said last weekend he would not vote for Clinton should she win. While this would not end in a 269-to-269 tie, neither candidate would hit 270. Clinton winning Colorado, North Carolina, Nevada, Maine, and New Mexico while Trump wins Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and New Hampshire could lead to this playing out.

It could also happen with Trump winning New Mexico and North Carolina while Clinton holds on to Pennsylvania.

