Here's what happens if your Apple Airpods get lost or stolen

One of the biggest surprise announcements at Apple’s big iPhone event on Wednesday was the introduction of AirPods, Apple’s new totally wireless headphones.

AirPods really do look beautiful and futuristic, but one of the first questions we had about these wireless headphones was about theft. What happens if someone steals your AirPods? What if you’re on the subway and someone snatches one or both out of your ears and runs away? Does Apple have a way of preventing this kind of theft?

The short answer, unfortunately, is no. Apple says if AirPods get lost or stolen, you’ll have to buy new ones, just like any other Apple product. That said, if just one of your two AirPods gets lost or stolen, Apple says you’ll be able to buy just one. (Apple didn’t say how much it would cost to buy “just one.”)

So, there you have it. Until Apple creates some kind of Touch ID for your ears, you’ll have very few security measures to ensure your AirPods don’t get lost or stolen. So be careful with them — at $159, they’re not cheap.

