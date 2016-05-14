What's actually happening during a laser tattoo removal

Laser tattoo removal is great for those unfortunate times you break up with “the one” (whose name you tattooed on your arm), realise butterflies don’t belong on your lower back, or Mitt Romney loses a presidential election.

But how does a laser actually remove the tattoo? Turns out it all has to do with the size of our white blood cells.

