An addiction specialist reveals what happens to your brain on Ecstasy

Ecstasy, also known as Molly or MDMA, is a popular illegal drug in the dance party scene. However, in recent months the FDA has approved its usage in clinical trials to treat PTSD. According to the National Institute of Drug Use “It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.”

We brought in addiction specialist Dr. Samuel Ball to explain what happens to your brain and body when you take Ecstasy.

