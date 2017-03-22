What happens when you stop smoking

Most people know that there are massive health benefits to quitting smoking but many will not know that they start almost immediately.

48 hours after your last cigarette all carbon monoxide and most nicotine will be out of your body. Your ability to taste as well as your smell is also improved.

After one month of quitting you will have saved an estimated £141 and you will have better blood circulation.

Watch our video to see what else happens to your body.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Filmed by Joe Daunt.

