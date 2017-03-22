What happens when you stop smoking

Most people know that there are massive health benefits to quitting smoking but many will not know that they start almost immediately.
48 hours after your last cigarette all carbon monoxide and most nicotine will be out of your body. Your ability to taste as well as your smell is also improved.
After one month of quitting you will have saved an estimated £141 and you will have better blood circulation.
Watch our video to see what else happens to your body.
Produced by Leon Siciliano. Filmed by Joe Daunt.
More from Business Insider UK:
- Modern smartphones are incredibly boring — and Apple’s new red iPhone proves it (AAPL)
- The US head at one of the top trading firms in the world explains what’s going on in the stock market
- Here’s what you should do when your old paper £5 notes become obsolete in May
- The pound briefly climbed above $US1.25 for the first time in a month
- The Spurs’ latest hidden gem is a 27-year-old center who learned to play basketball at 18 after leaving the Jehovah’s Witness
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.