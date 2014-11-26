Here's What Happened When We Went To A YouTube Convention With Thousands Of Die-Hard Teen Fans

YouTube creators have become celebrities in their own right, accumulating millions of views and hordes of fans who follow them wherever they go.

According to a recent survey by Variety, teens worship YouTube stars even more than they love mainstream celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence or Selena Gomez.

We got a glimpse into the world of YouTube fandom when we attended Playlist Live, a three-day convention-style event for online video creators and fans.

The event was insane, with thousands of teens waiting in crowded lines to get autographs and selfies with their favourite YouTube stars.

Plenty of high-pitched screaming was involved.

