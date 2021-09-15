September 6: James officially joins “Bachelor in Paradise” as a contestant on episode six and immediately asks Morais out on a date.

Episode six (“Week 4: Part 1”) proves to be a particularly dramatic one, with James finally making her “Bachelor in Paradise” entrance. She declares in a confessional that she’s on the show specifically to connect with Morais, seemingly confirming all the rumors that had been floating around in the first five episodes of the season.

Following through with her intentions, she asks Morais out on a date where the two reflect on their relationship so far and talk about where they go from there. James accuses Morais of “downplaying” their relationship while Morais tells James he had to navigate the season in a way he would still be on the beach when James got there.

To make sense of her own relationship with Morais, Parker has two separate conversations with him during which Morais tells Parker that their relationship was never romantic and she has “selective hearing.”

James separately tells Parker that James’ relationship with Morais isn’t casual and they’ve hung out at least 10 times with James even making a trip to Boston to see Morais, appearing to directly contradict the conversation Morais and Parker had on-screen earlier in the season.

Later in the episode, Morais calls Parker “annoying” and says that she didn’t have any romantic “prospects” on the beach aside from Morais.

Morais and James also have a conversation about getting exposure through screentime and gaining social-media followers.