This chart from Statista adds context to the debate around net neutrality. It shows what happened when Netflix paid for direct access to Comcast. The speed took off.

Now, imagine this across the board for many other companies. They will be stuck at a slower speed unless they’re willing to pay for a speed boost. Those costs will end up being passed on to you by the companies paying for access to the high speed lane.

