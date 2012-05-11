A Funny Thing Happened When Maroon 5 Had To Play For A Bunch Of Hedge Funders At SALT

Photo: Wikipedia

Most young fans would scream and rush into a room that featured Maroon 5—one of the hottest bands nowadays. But that’s not who the band was performing for at this year’s SALT hedge fund conference.Actually, they were performing for a crowd of mostly male, graying financiers.



Maroon 5’s show was part of a new event at SALT this year—a night of philanthropy for SALT’s Aspire Giving charity initiative.

Concert attendees were there for charity, and they were a little less than enthusiastic about the band, according to AR Magazine. The rock band played to a half-empty ballroom where attendees watched “politely” and joked about having to look up Maroon 5’s name online because they didn’t know who they were.

Only when Maroon 5’s most recent hit—Moves Like Jagger—was played did some get more excited, and the phones came out to record the performance instead of to check e-mail or the news, AR reported.

Perhaps Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine described it best—

“Where are the ladies tonight?” he asked as the drummer kept a faint beat. One could hear a few screams. “That means there are a lot of dudes here,” he shot back. “It’s not the best ratio.” The men nodded and laughed knowingly

Next year, maybe the Pussycat Dolls?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.