The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Tanked In 10 Short Months

Tony Manfred
tim tebow jets

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow is back to square one.After rising to impossible fame a year ago, he is now a back-up QB with a nearly non-existent role in his team’s offence, just as he was behind Kyle Orton in Denver two summers ago.

Tebow began his fall with a crushing playoff embarrassment last January. Since then he has endured a series of shocking exclusions and brutal criticisms.

It happened so quickly that it’s easy to forget exactly how it went down.

It all started with a 45-10 loss to the Patriots in January

In February, we got the first sign that Tebowmania wasn't a big love-fest in Denver. Back-up QB Brady Quinn said Tebow was lucky and prayed for the cameras

In March, the Broncos pulled an absolute shocker — signing Peyton Manning and setting off a frenzy of Tebow trade rumours

The Patriots, Eagles, and Dolphins were all rumoured to be interested in Tebow. People assumed he'd land in Jacksonville

... But he landed in NYC instead, and immediately found himself in a QB controversy

As time passed, more Broncos came out and debunked the myth of Tebowmania. Demaryius Thomas said he was happy with the Manning signing, adding, 'I wasn't getting no balls'

Then came the summer, which was defined by various absurdities, like a story about Tebow refusing to take a picture with Kate Upton

And a video of Tebow running shirtless through the rain

And ESPN devoting an entire SportsCenter episode to his birthday

Finally, the season rolled back around, but a funny thing happened...

Tebow was an afterthought. He struggled mightily in the preseason, leaving him hopelessly on the bench

Going into the regular season, Tebow was confined to the role of wildcat QB, and barely played early on

His primary contribution: punt protector

Week after week Mark Sanchez struggled, but Tebow stayed on the bench

Trade rumours quickly developed

When Tebow finally found his way into the headlines, it was for his new girlfriend, Camilla Belle, not his play

Now, 12 months after he burst onto the scene, he is suddenly back to where he was before Tebowmania, nothing more than a standard back-up

Another athlete-personality

