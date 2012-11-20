The Sudden Downfall Of Tim Tebow: How His Career Tanked In 10 Short Months

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow is back to square one.After rising to impossible fame a year ago, he is now a back-up QB with a nearly non-existent role in his team’s offence, just as he was behind Kyle Orton in Denver two summers ago.



Tebow began his fall with a crushing playoff embarrassment last January. Since then he has endured a series of shocking exclusions and brutal criticisms.

It happened so quickly that it’s easy to forget exactly how it went down.

