Uh Oh! What Happened To The New York Times iPad App?

If you happened to be cruising the news section of the App Store today, you may have noticed something peculiar — that being, the absence of The New York Times iPad app. (See screen grab at right)



We got a tip from an insider that The Times’ app had disappeared because of a programming screw-up. The Times was set to release an updated version of the app today, our source said, so it disabled the older version last night and switched it out. Only problem was the new version was not yet ready to be swapped in, and now, some employees are miffed.

“It’s because of a NYT technical glitch,” a Times spokesperson confirmed.

Doh!

As of this posting, there was still no Times iPad app in the store. But: “We’re currently working to rectify as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

