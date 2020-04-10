Here's where all of the main characters end up on 'Modern Family'

ABC ‘Modern Family’ ended with some new adventures and tough goodbyes.

ABC’s “Modern Family” came to a close on Wednesday after 11 seasons.

During the two-part series finale, Alex takes a new job in Switzerland and Luke heads off to college.

By the end of the show, Mitch, Cam, and their two kids are all packed up for their move to Missouri.

Warning: Spoilers for the “Modern Family” series finale ahead.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Wednesday, ABC’s “Modern Family” came to a close after 11 seasons.

Over the course of over 200 episodes, the sitcom racked up 22 Emmys and captured the hearts of viewers everywhere with its portrayal of the lives of three different American families.

In case you missed the emotional series finale, here’s where all of your favourite characters end up on “Modern Family.”

Warning: Spoilers for the “Modern Family” series finale ahead.

Mitchell and Cameron give up their new dream home so Cam can pursue his dreams as a football coach in Missouri.

caption Mitchell and Cam ended the series with two children.

Mitchell, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Cam, played by Eric Stonestreet, kick off the finale in their gorgeous new home – but the tables quickly turn.

During Mitchell and Cam’s housewarming party, Cam, who is from the Midwest, gets an unexpected call from the University of Northern Central Missouri.

Cam, who had been previously overlooked for his dream job as the university’s head football coach, is now offered the position since the previous coach got embroiled in a scandal.

Despite recently moving into the home of their dreams, the couple packs up the family, including their two children, Lily, played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and their newly adopted infant son, Rexford, for a fresh start in Missouri.

Finally empty nesters, Claire and Phil decide to take a road trip in the RV that Phil inherited from his late father.

caption Claire and Phil ended the series with an empty nest and some exciting new plans.

The chaos of having all of their kids – plus Haley’s husband and two babies – living under one roof, became too much for Phil, played by Ty Burrell, and Claire, played by Julie Bowen

The couple temporarily moves into their driveway RV that Phil inherited from his late father.

However, in order to restore a sense of order to the Dunphy home, Claire and Phil host an emergency meeting informing the kids that one of them must move out. Instead of just one, though, all three Dunphy children end up moving out.

As empty nesters for the first time in over 20 years, Phil and Claire decide to take a road trip in the RV and they jokingly discuss taking selfies with all of the Major League Baseball mascots.

In the final scene of “Modern Family,” Phil and Claire’s porch light is illuminated – a callback to when Phil was comforting Claire earlier in the episode after the kids left. He told her, “Leave a porch light on – they come back.”

Luke announces he’s going to attend college at an out-of-state school.

caption Luke ends the series by heading off to a new adventure.

Phil and Claire’s only son, Luke, played by Nolan Gould, shares that he was accepted to the University of Oregon and he plans to attend.

This could be a subtle nod to his on-screen father, actor Ty Burrell, who enrolled at the University of Oregon in real life in 1987.Burrell’s father and siblings attended the school, too.

Haley, Dylan, and the twin babies move into a familiar home.

caption They moved into a home that viewers have seen before.

After living with Phil and Claire, Haley, played by Sarah Hyland, and her husband Dylan, played by Reid Ewing, decide to find a place of their own in California where they can raise their twins.

They end up moving into Mitch and Cam’s old home, and Haley jokingly thanks Mitch for putting in a good word to the owner.

Alex leaves her high-paying corporate job to move to Switzerland with a new love interest.

caption By the series finale, Alex is headed off to a new country.

The Dunphy’s middle child Alex, played by Ariel Winter, decides to quit her well-paying job to work for her former Caltech professor and Haley’s ex-boyfriend, Dr. Arvin Fennerman, played by Chris Geere.

During the two-part series finale, Arvin offers Alex a job working with him in Switzerland on an academic research project. Alex accepts.

However, due to a miscommunication, Alex thought Arvin was talking about them being a couple, not doing research together. Regardless, the two decide to explore a romantic relationship, taking selfies and sharing their first kiss together.

Manny is about to embark on a year-long trip to explore the world.

caption Manny ends the series by planning to do plenty of travelling.

During the hour-long finale, Manny Delgado, played by Rico Rodriguez, has a heart-to-heart with his mother, Gloria, played by Sofia Vergara.

His younger brother, Joe, played by Jeremy Maguire, also tries to help Manny mentally prepare for his trip by playing pranks and setting traps.

Gloria and Jay Prichett swap roles, as he encourages her to pursue her professional aspirations.

caption Gloria ends the series by pursuing her career goals.

After a long career working in the closet industry and a brief stint in making elaborate dog beds, Jay, played by Ed O’Neill, encourages Gloria to pursue her dreams while he stays home with their young son, Joe.

Previously, Gloria had her own hot-sauce company and then worked as a realtor under Phil’s guidance. By the finale, she’s set on conquering her own real-estate goals.

Jay ends the series by promising to visit Gloria’s family in Colombia sometime soon.

caption Jay also ends the series by learning some Spanish.

Throughout the finale, Jay talks to himself aloud as he learns Spanish. However, Gloria, who is unaware of his new language-learning, is convinced something is wrong with him.

After being confronted by his family, Jay reveals he’d been learning Spanish in preparation for a surprise trip to visit Gloria’s family in Colombia.

Until that trip, though, he’s promised to stay home and look after Joe while Gloria focuses on her career.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.