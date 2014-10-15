The 'Netflix For Pirated Movies' Returns After Having Its Domain Seized In Belgium

Popcorn Time, the so-called “Netflix for pirated movies,” is back after experiencing some legal issues.

Popcorn Time became popular thanks to its intuitive, Netflix-style interface that allowed users to stream torrents without having to delete any possibly-incriminating evidence afterwards.

A few days ago, Popcorn Time’s questionable legality caused the domain to be seized and shut down in Belgium, where the website was hosted. No prior notice was given, according to Popcorn Time.

“We suffered tremendous damage to our project,” a Popcorn Time spokesperson told Business Insider. “The most serious damage being that we’re no longer on Google since our URL no longer exists.”

Popcorn Time is back with a new domain, however, following in the footsteps of other torrenting sites like The Pirate Bay which flit from domain to domain in an attempt to evade any further domain seizures.

The website’s return also means that Popcorn Time’s mobile apps are working again, which include an Android and iOS app (you’ll need to have a jailbroken iPhone for that to work, however), and a PC client. All of Popcorn Time’s services now also include a built-in VPN, which helps keep browsing anonymous.

“Not only will Popcorn Time live forever, but it will, as we promised all along, change the world of online movie watching and will make anonymity an inseparable part of this world,” said the spokesperson. “This is our vision, and fulfilling this vision after this attack will be the sweetest revenge of all.”

