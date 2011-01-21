Delay! Delay! Delay! What Happened to Big Media's Promised Launch Dates?

For the uber fast-paced world of new media there seems to be a lot of delays on the horizon.



The media world was expecting a flurry of new launches in January ’11: The newly merged Daily Beast-Newsweek megasite (colorfully referred to as “Newsbeast”), Nick Denton’s updated ain’t-just-a-blog Gawker site, and Rupert Murdoch’s iPad-only The Daily.

Yet all of them seem to have caught a flu-like case of stage fright. What is holding up the up some of the biggest media sites (including the New York Times)?

Well, in Gawker’s case they are blaming last month’s big hack attack. Everyone else is a bit fuzzy…turns out making fast, new media is very time-consuming.

Read Yahoo reporter Joe Pompeo’s breakdown here >

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.