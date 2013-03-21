Bear Stearns Imploded Five Years Ago This Week — Here's Where Everyone Went

Five years ago this week, the world watched the spectacular implosion of Bear Stearns and its sale to JP Morgan for $10 a share.



I was almost sold for $2 a share, collapsing under the weight of loads of bad securities.

It seemed horrible at the time, but Wall Street would soon find out that it was only the beginning. Bear’s sale was soon trumped by the Street’s “Lehman Moment,” in the fall of 2008, and the global financial crisis that followed.

Since then, Bear Stearns has been a bit of an afterthought, but the people that ran it are still around. A lot of them are still working on the Street.

Here’s what they’ve all been doing.

Carrie Hodjnicki also contributed to the reporting of this story.

