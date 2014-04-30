Anthony Kim, The 28-Year-Old Golf Phenom Who Disappeared From The PGA Tour, Doesn't Even Play Golf For Fun Anymore

It has been two years since Anthony Kim, a now 28-year-old golfer who was once the most promising young player in the sport, has played a PGA Tour event.

John Hawkins of the Golf Channel spoke to Kim’s agent, and his quotes don’t give you a ton of confidence that Kim will be back anytime soon.

In fact, he’s not even playing golf for fun anymore.

From Hawkins’ story:

“In search of something resembling context, I asked [Kim’s agent] if Kim was playing any golf, even recreationally. “‘No.'”

Kim vaulted to the top of the golf world in 2008 by winning at Quail Hollow and the AT&T Championship. He made $US4.6 million and finished the year ranked 11th in the world.

His game started to crumbled in late-2010, though, and in May of 2012 he picked up the first of two major injuries — the second of which was a torn Achilles.

He hasn’t played since.

He’s now ranked around 1,500, with no apparent signs staging a comeback.

His agent told Hawkins that he’s alive and well in Texas:

“He’s not living under a bridge, he’s not living in a box. I’m going to go see him [in Texas] in a few weeks, and at that point, I’ll get a better definition of where he stands.”

It’s a strange story. Kim was supposed to be the next big thing at age 22. Six years later, he’s not even playing the sport.

