Can You Spot The 20 Things That Happened On This Internet Last Year In This Picture?

From the crazy virality of the Ice Bucket Challenge to the horrifying iCloud hacks, 2014 was a wild year for web culture.

The digital agency SYZYGY Group has created its annual list of “20 Things That Happened On The Internet” illustrated by artist Andrew Rae.

See if you can find them all:

It’s pretty tricky, but luckily the site offers clues to help you sleuth out all 20 things.

SYZYGY has been making the graphic for the past five years; test your memory by checking out previous editions here.

