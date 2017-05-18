Chelsea Manning was just released from prison -- Here's what happened during her trial

Chelsea Manning walked out of a military prison on Wednesday, following President Barack Obama’s commutation of his 35-year sentence for leaking classified information.

He served just seven years of that sentence, which came following his arrest and conviction of passing secret intelligence documents to WikiLeaks.

Much of his court martial centered around one contentious charge — aiding the enemy — for which he faced life in prison.

Here’s what happened at trial:

Manning pleaded guilty to many of the charges. In February 2013, Manning pleaded guilty to 10 lesser charges and offered an impassioned defence of his actions. He claimed he wanted to shed light on a culture obsessed with “killing and capturing people.”

In late July 2013, Manning was acquitted of “aiding the enemy,” but ultimately convicted on 19 other charges.

